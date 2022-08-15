Clarence Henry Henderson

LA PLATA, Md.—Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Friday, August 12, 2022, Charles County Circuit Court Judge William R. Greer, Jr. sentenced Clarence Henry Henderson, 30, of Waldorf, to 10 years in prison for Sexual Abuse of a Minor.

Upon release, Henderson will be on supervised probation for five years and must register on the sex offender registry for the rest of his life.

On June 3, 2022, Henderson entered a guilty plea to the above listed charge.

On November 22, 2019, officers at the Charles County Sheriff’s Office were made aware of statements made by the 15-year-old victim to a school counselor regarding the sexual abuse.

An investigation revealed that over a two-year span, the victim was sexually assaulted by Henderson numerous times in various locations, including at least one incident at a relative’s house located in the 12000 block of Holm Oak in Waldorf, MD.

Sentence

Count 1

-Sexual Abuse of a Minor

-25 years with all but 10 years suspended