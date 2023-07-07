GREENBELT, Md. – U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang today sentenced Antione William Tuckson, age 38, of Waldorf, Maryland, to 37 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for false impersonation of an officer and employee of the United States and for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The sentence was announced by United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Erek L. Barron; U.S. Marshal Johnny Hughes; Postal Inspector in Charge Damon E. Wood of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service – Washington Division; and Chief Malik Aziz of the Prince George’s County Police Department.

As detailed in the plea agreement, beginning in at least December 2018, Tuckson undertook a scheme to impersonate a Deputy United States Marshal (“DUSM”). On December 27, 2018, Tuckson used a vehicle with emergency lights to interfere in a robbery in Charles County, Maryland, identifying himself to investigators from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office as a United States Marshal during the incident. In December 2020, Tuckson registered the trademark “USMS Special Services,” with the State of Maryland and registered multiple vehicles in that name, using forged Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration records to make it appear that the vehicles were registered as emergency vehicles in Maryland. The vehicles were equipped with red and blue flashing lights as if they were law enforcement vehicles.

According to the plea agreement, in early 2022, Tuckson impersonated a DUSM to secure employment as an armed security guard at a restaurant in District Heights, Maryland. Tuckson identified himself as a United States Marshal to the part-owner of the restaurant to get the job. On March 6, 2022, Tuckson showed up for work at the restaurant wearing a vest marked “POLICE,” a tactical belt with a 9mm semi-automatic pistol and multiple ammunition clips, and brought a dog which was also outfitted in police K-9-style gear. Tuckson also possessed a fake Department of Justice (“DOJ”) identification card, a United States Marshals Service (“USMS”) law enforcement badge, handcuffs, and a taser.

That evening, two women at the restaurant got into a dispute over their bill and Tuckson intervened, identifying himself to the patrons as a United States Marshal. Tuckson followed the women after they ran from the restaurant. Tuckson then falsely held himself out as a DUSM to Prince George’s County Police Department (“PGPD”) officers whom he encountered at a park while pursuing the two women. After returning to the restaurant Tuckson encountered additional PGPD officers who had reported to the scene. When questioned by the officers, Tuckson continued to identify himself as a DUSM and displayed his fake badge. Tuckson told the officers that the USMS could verify his employment and officers asked him to put them in touch with a supervisor that would confirm his employment. Tuckson called an individual who claimed to be a supervisor of Tuckson at a security company and then called a co-conspirator, who also claimed to be a DUSM and Tuckson’s supervisor. Both falsely told officers that Tuckson was a DUSM.

After further investigation revealed that Tuckson was not a DUSM, he was arrested and officers recovered the 9mm semi-automatic pistol that was loaded with 11 rounds of ammunition. Tuckson knew that he had a previous felony conviction and was prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (“PSN”), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, and to make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. On May 26, 2021, the Department launched a violent crime reduction strategy strengthening PSN based on these core principles: fostering trust and legitimacy in our communities, supporting community-based organizations that help prevent violence from occurring in the first place, setting focused and strategic enforcement priorities, and measuring the results.

United States Attorney Erek L. Barron commended the U.S. Marshals Service, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, and the Prince George’s County Police Department for their work in the investigation. Mr. Barron thanked Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy F. Hagan, and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Peter L. Cooch, who are prosecuting the federal case.

For more information on the Maryland U.S. Attorney’s Office, its priorities, and resources available to help the community, please visit https://www.justice.gov/usao-md/project-safe-neighborhoods-psn and https://www.justice.gov/usao-md/community-outreach.