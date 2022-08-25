Dayana Garcia-Munoz

WALDORF, Md. – On August 20 at 3:26 a.m., officers responded to the 11600 block of Billingsley Road for the report of a domestic-related assault that occurred at a different location.

When officers arrived, they spoke with a man who indicated the suspect, Dayana Garcia-Munoz, 24, of Waldorf, assaulted him at their house and then fired a single gunshot toward him as he fled the house in a vehicle.

A round was recovered from the side of the victim’s car. Officers located the suspect and arrested her without further incident.

A semi-automatic firearm with a 50-round magazine was recovered. The victim was injured during the initial assault but declined medical treatment.

Garcia-Munoz was charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and other related charges.

On August 22, a judge ordered Garcia-Munoz to be held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center.

Officer Karopchinsky is investigating.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) was accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA) in 2001 and has since earned the highest rating of Excellence. Established in 1658, the CCSO is one of the oldest law enforcement agencies in the United States. For more information, visit www.ccso.us.

Charles County Crime Solvers offers rewards of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest or indictment of a person responsible for a crime in Charles County. All individuals who provide tips through Crime Solvers will remain anonymous. Anyone with information about an unsolved crime or the location of a fugitive may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.

Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app, which can be found in the Android Store and Apple store by searching P3tips. For more information about the P3 program, click on this link: www.p3intel.com.