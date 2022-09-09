WANTED FOR ESCAPE: Sheriff Searching For Benjamin Jamal Washington

Benjamin Jamal Washington

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Benjamin Jamal Washington for escape from the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown.

Washington, age 22 of Hyattsville, was serving on pre-trial release for Violation of Probation: Robbery and allowed his GPS monitoring device to run out of battery, tampered with the device and failed to notify corrections staff.

Washington is a black male, 5’ 10” tall, weighing 140 pounds.

Anyone with information about Washington’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective First Class Warren Forinash at 301-475-4200, ext. 78072 or email warren.forinash@stmarysmd.com.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact the St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637).

Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.