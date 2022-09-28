Virginia Leigh Bissett

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Virginia Leigh Bissett, age 27 of Baltimore, who absconded from a court-ordered treatment facility in Parkville on Sept. 9, 2022.

Bissett was originally charged in St. Mary’s County with Theft: $1,500 to under $25,000 and is wanted for several outstanding warrants including Second-Degree Escape, Violation of Probation for Theft and several Failures to Appear.

Anyone with information about Bissett’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective First Class Tyler Payne at 301-475-4200, ext. 78010 or;

email tyler.payne@stmaryscountymd.gov.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact the St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637).

Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.