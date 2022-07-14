Wanted For Escape: Sheriff Seeks The Whereabouts Of William Lamont Barnes

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of William Lamont Barnes, age 39 of Lexington Park.

Barnes is wanted on a warrant for First-Degree Escape after absconding from a treatment facility on July 8, 2022, while awaiting trial.

Barnes is also wanted on a warrant for two counts of CDS Distribution.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Barnes is asked to call Detective First Class Warren Forinash at 301-475-4200, ext. 78072 or email warren.forinash@stmarysmd.com.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637).

Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.