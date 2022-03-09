PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Sheriff’s is seeking the whereabouts of Andrew Joseph Hall, age 22.

Hall is wanted for Failing to Register/Notify Changes to the Sex Offender Registry (Four counts).

Anyone with information in regards to Hall, is asked to please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office at (410) 535-2800, Sgt. Phillip Foote (443) 624-7137, DFC J. Murphy (410) 474-4413 and/or DFC Chip Ward (443) 532-0603.