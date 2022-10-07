Jermaine Cornelius Dorsey

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Jermaine Cornelius Dorsey, age 40 of Waldorf. Dorsey violated the conditions of his home detention and is wanted for Escape Second Degree.

Dorsey was originally charged with Driving/Attempting to Drive a Motor Vehicle Without a License. Dorsey is a black male, 5’6” and weighs 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jermaine Cornelius Dorsey is asked to contact Detective Joseph Bowling at (301) 475-4200 extension 71959 or by email at Joseph.Bowling@stmaryscountymd.gov.

For immediate assistance contact the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at (301) 475-8008.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637).

Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.