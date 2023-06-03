Warrior 5K Fun Run/Walk Fundraiser To Support Veterans And Affordable Housing

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – Patuxent Habitat for Humanity and the Warrior 5K Fun Run/Walk is being held June 10th at the Lexington Manor Passive Park. We would like to invite everyone to participate in our 5K fundraiser endeavor this year, it is more important than ever to help support our missions. Our Veteran Critical Repair Program has helped over 100 veterans and their families with critical home repairs.

Our veterans and their families have received repairs that have allow them to stay and live in their home safely; in some cases mold free and warm! We have helped many disabled veterans by building wheelchair ramps and renovating their homes with handicapped accessible fixtures. This 5K will also help fund our affordable housing program, which to date has built 21 homes in St. Mary’s and Calvert County! Please visit our website for more information about our Affordable Home Program. Won’t you please consider joining us to help build our community?

You can register at www.patuxenthabitat.org or on the day of the event. Tickets are $35.00. For more information please email laurie@patuxenthabitat.org or call 301-863-6227 x16

We would like to thank the sponsors for their continued support. We are so grateful to: Ron Bailey Photo Productions, Community Bank of The Chesapeake, Tammy Gladstone/ State Farm, Target, Toyota of Southern MD, Duncan Dee-Jays, Printing Press, Quality Built Homes, Chesapeake Custom Embroidery, Coldwell Banker/ Jay Lilly Real Estate, Hilltop Sign & Graphics, Williams, McClernan & Stack, BJ’s, Giant Food, Harris Teeter, Mission BBQ, Outback, Weis Markets, Walmart, Wa-Wa, and The Tackle Box and a few individual donors who prefer to remain anonymous for their generous sponsorships.

Sincerely,

Laurie Walker

Logistics Coordinator

Patuxent Habitat for Humanity