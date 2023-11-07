Washington Nationals Announce 2024 Home Game Times

WASHINGTON – The Washington Nationals announced the start times for the team’s 2024 home games, highlighted by an earlier first pitch for evening contests. Evening games will now begin at 6:45 p.m., while the majority of day games will remain at 1:05 p.m., 1:35 p.m. or 4:05 p.m. The Nationals once again host their traditional Fourth of July game at 11:05 a.m., this season taking on division-rival New York Mets.

“Our goal is always to deliver a top-tier ballpark experience to our fans, and that includes making sure that attending a game at Nationals Park is as convenient as possible,” said Alan H. Gottlieb, Chief Operating Officer, Lerner Sports Group. “Starting our evening games 20 minutes earlier, combined with MLB rules that have significantly shortened game times, makes it easier for fans to stay the full nine innings – even on a school or work night.”

Nationals Park gates will continue to open at 5:30 p.m. for evening games and will open 75 minutes prior to scheduled first pitch for all games, unless otherwise noted. All gate and game times are subject to change. The full 2024 schedule is attached.

In addition to 6:45 p.m. start times making evening games more convenient for fans of all ages, Sundays at Nationals Park continue to be focused on families. The 2024 season welcomes the return of popular events like Signature Sundays, Kids Run the Bases and special giveaways, with first pitch scheduled for 1:35 p.m. Special Kids Giveaway Mini-Plans are now available at nats.com/5Packs.

Select 2024 ticket plans, including Premier, Pick ‘Em and Ballpark Access, are on sale now at nats.com/Tickets. Holiday Packs, which include an exclusive Nationals gift, will go on sale, Tuesday, Nov. 7. Single-game tickets will go on sale in December. Fans can sign up for the free Nationals Fan Club at nats.com/FanClub to receive early access, insider information and additional offers.