WEATHER ALERT: Wind Advisory In Effect For Maryland, Gusts Could Reach 50 MPH

BALTIMORE – The National Weather Service has announced a Wind Advisory in effect from 9 a.m., this morning to 2 a.m., Wednesday.

Northwest winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph are expected in portions of central, north central, northeast, northern and southern Maryland, the District of Columbia and northern and northwest Virginia during this time.

The Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) reminds motorists to be prepared for wind warnings, restrictions and the potential for temporary traffic holds at MDTA bridges today and Wednesday.

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects leading to hazardous situations. There is also a possibility of tree limbs being blown down and a few power outages may result.

It is advised to use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. It is also recommended to secure outdoor objects to prevent any damage.

Stay safe and take necessary precautions during this period.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com