SOUTHERN MARYLAND — TheBayNet.com wants to ensure families are ready for the upcoming school year. Check out the links and resources below for all Southern Maryland school districts, and get ready for another excellent school year!

Student Services is here to assist with student registration and make sure every student is ready for the 2022-2023 school year.

CALVERT COUNTY

The 2022-2023 Calvert County Public School year begins on August 30, 2022

Student Services

● Student Registration: https://www.calvertnet.k12.md.us/departments/student-services/online-registration

● Vaccination & Medical Information: https://www.calvertnet.k12.md.us/departments/student-services/school-health-program

● Bus Stop and School Locator: https://www.calvertnet.k12.md.us/departments/transportation/bus-stop-and-school-locator

● Transportation Changes for School Year 2022-2023: https://www.calvertnet.k12.md.us/news/article/~board/press-releases/post/transportation-changes-for-school-year-2022-2023

● 6th and 9th Grade Orientation Information: https://resources.finalsite.net/images/v1657718589/calvertnetk12mdus/qtgltn6o6lxdrtfrwzht/69thgradeorientationmemoFY237722REVISED.pdf

Elementary Schools Supply List

● Barstow Elementary: https://resources.finalsite.net/images/v1655313539/calvertnetk12mdus/urp2oasivxbew5ijxmh3/Supply_List.pdf

● Beach Elementary: https://bes.calvertnet.k12.md.us/our-parents

● Calvert Elementary: https://ces.calvertnet.k12.md.us/news/article/~board/ces/post/school-supply-lists

● Dowell Elementary: https://des.calvertnet.k12.md.us/our-parents

● Huntingtown Elementary: https://resources.finalsite.net/images/v1656534822/calvertnetk12mdus/ww2ffliihk6gylrs2mjt/Supply_List.pdf

● Mount Harmony Elementary: https://resources.finalsite.net/images/v1654626439/calvertnetk12mdus/hw6hekvzkwozkmef6aeh/Supply_List.pdf

● Mutual Elementary: https://resources.finalsite.net/images/v1657634184/calvertnetk12mdus/ksk4mj2kmjvbt8fvytzk/Supply_List.pdf

● Patuxent Appeal Elementary: https://resources.finalsite.net/images/v1656533828/calvertnetk12mdus/wxvzopqmoqahwzkifmev/Supply_List.pdf

● Plum Point Elementary: https://resources.finalsite.net/images/v1655488823/calvertnetk12mdus/ikgkhjxt5upso89zovuu/Supply_List.pdf

● Saint Leonard Elementary: https://sles.calvertnet.k12.md.us/news/article/~board/sles/post/school-supply-lists

● Sunderland Elementary: https://resources.finalsite.net/images/v1657562277/calvertnetk12mdus/qy6jewib14ynyzknvgal/Supply_List.pdf

● Windy Hill Elementary: https://resources.finalsite.net/images/v1627305167/calvertnetk12mdus/rgk4v13ll3smtogxzelp/Supply_List.pdf

CHARLES COUNTY

The 2022-2023 Charles County Public School year begins on August 29, 2022

Student Services

● Student Registration: https://www.ccboe.com/parents/online-registration

● Vaccination Requirements: https://www.ccboe.com/departments/student-services/staff/school-nurses/vaccination-requirements

● Medical Information: https://www.ccboe.com/departments/student-services/staff/school-nurses/health-forms-and-important-links

● Bus Stop and School Locator: https://www.ccboe.com/departments/transportation/school-locator

Elementary Schools Supply List

● Arthur Middleton Elementary: https://resources.finalsite.net/images/v1656609952/ccboecom/hcbaw21q7zchsyrmylra/2022-23StudentSupplyLists.pdf

● Berry Elementary: https://berry.ccboe.com/parent/supply-lists

● Billingsley Elementary: https://billingsley.ccboe.com/parent/supply-lists

● C. Paul Barnhart Elementary: https://barnhart.ccboe.com/parent/supply-lists

● Daniel of St. Thomas Jenifer Elementary: https://jenifer.ccboe.com/parent/supply-lists

● Dr. Gustavus Brown Elementary: https://brown.ccboe.com/parent/supply-lists

● Dr. James Craik Elementary: https://craik.ccboe.com/parent/school-supplies-2022-2023

● Dr. Samuel A. Mudd Elementary: https://mudd.ccboe.com/parent/supply-lists

● Dr. Thomas L. Higdon Elementary: https://higdon.ccboe.com/parent/supply-lists

● Eva Turner Elementary: https://turner.ccboe.com/parent/supply-lists

● Gale-Bailey Elementary: https://galebailey.ccboe.com/parent/supply-lists

● Indian Head Elementary: https://indianhead.ccboe.com/parent/supply-lists

● J.C. Parks Elementary: https://parks.ccboe.com/parent/supply-lists

● J.P. Ryon Elementary: https://ryon.ccboe.com/parent/supply-lists

● Malcolm Elementary: https://malcolm.ccboe.com/parent/supply-lists

● Mary B. Neal Elementary: https://neal.ccboe.com/school-supplies-2022-2023

● Mary H. Matula Elementary: https://matula.ccboe.com/parent/supply-lists

● Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy Elementary: https://mthope.ccboe.com/parent/supply-lists

● T.C. Martin Elementary: https://martin.ccboe.com/parent/supply-lists

● Walter J. Mitchell Elementary: https://mitchell.ccboe.com/parent/supply-lists

● William A. Diggs: https://diggs.ccboe.com/parent/supply-lists

● William B. Wade Elementary: https://wade.ccboe.com/parent/supply-lists

ST. MARY’S COUNTY

The 2022-2023 St. Mary’s County School year begins on August 24, 2022

Student Services

● Student Registration, Vaccination & Medical Information: https://www.smcps.org/ss/student-registration

● Bus Stop and School Locator: https://www.smcps.org/dss/transportation/bus-stop-school-locator

● Open House Schedule for All Schools: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1nPmsoCf1imrcV_Yd-H1eUNiUdYck151UHAbFe3PFRO0/edit

Elementary Schools Supply List

● Benjamin Banneker Elementary: https://docs.google.com/document/d/172k6DnA9YMC5KDOPLtpX4xtHrLxNC9jJLNCj-samrbQ/edit

● Chesapeake Public Charter: https://schools.smcps.org/cpcs/images/Beginning_of_year_documents/2022-2023_School_Supply_List.pdf

● Captain Walter Francis Duke Elementary: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1aqUS5X7pLokmhZiW8mX2N6G7WwQZvV-P/edit

● Dynard Elementary: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1OCAaiFBEBYnJ31ljbX-b4mLT_UrO8Fz6/edit

● Evergreen Elementary: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1No2vKzqL7Vw0OF2L7QOqwhj5w4RyNjL1/edit

● George Washington Carver Elementary: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1SoHiqH15lXUesVuqx5VsOJF6rBudjzV-icz8dkAVtPc/edit

● Green Holly Elementary: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1Vy90remZHp5F0VtOkCaEFfI_dUrBV_cginaKpfQnGtw/edit

● Greenview Knolls Elementary: ​​https://docs.google.com/document/d/1biWFyzVS_UIvUSji31lPbN9nttSWA1KW9LMnMgUBLgs/edit

● Hollywood Elementary: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1aNuozwyaf1UIMjtfkovxQVttH0d4cuxh1ChkAcjSOIA/edit

● Leonardtown Elementary: https://www.smcps.org/forms/dci/school-supplies-lists/785-les-leonardtown-elementary-school-supplies/file

● Lettie Marshall Dent Elementary: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1O5by6mL4X2q-Bai8QjjDiR0ecB1LkXTFIKDylPZE2zg/edit

● Lexington Park Elementary: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1UY7JQITQhrvpwip5y5FpKMRODiQmXFpQ/edit

● Mechanicsville Elementary: https://schools.smcps.org/mes/

● Oakville Elementary: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1G5Z7HbdgYPl-DS_0z67Q0hCDdVRdE4RZ/edit?rtpof=true&sd=true

● Park Hall Elementary: https://docs.google.com/document/d/105ID-ctPxGLx3pql92EJTnLRVcvLFv6hkafExboRPgQ/edit

● Piney Point Elementary: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1EZr6vL6rv-UkDccmsQwrO5uHg8VJVPsuWYOiYhZIHKI/edit

● Ridge Elementary: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1mTz1Gkk3tnzDI23GnoNLqGt48TFQ_6RsgSI9lp6Ehiw/edit

● Town Creek Elementary: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1hHYkNeo5Zt7ByrYYt0NuzNxyimSs1yeM05NFo_V75tQ/edit#heading=h.sts044bu0cby

● White Marsh Elementary: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1v2Vr1qXfPP4jlqmgWUgnwnxqVY56ite2M9Xe3Obz6wg/edit

Secondary Schools Supply List

● Chesapeake Public Charter School: https://schools.smcps.org/cpcs/images/Beginning_of_year_documents/2022-2023_School_Supply_List.pdf

● Chopticon High School: Based on schedule*

● Esperanza Middle School: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1z8IV9oYw960jlSdQG3enp9cXsXGTxOPN/view

● Fairlead Academy I & II: Based on schedule*

● Great Mills High School: Based on schedule*

● Leonardtown Middle School: Based on schedule*

● Margaret Brent Middle School: https://schools.smcps.org/mbms/images/2021-2022/General_Information/MBMS_2021-2022_Supply_List.pdf

● Spring Ridge Middle School: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1QXtlxGNhU3gv42pdNgsMLzclFOBRo_4wYji8oC3JxWQ/edit

