Santa Claus is on his annual journey to deliver Christmas presents to children across the globe. With his reindeer and sleigh, he is making stops in various countries, spreading joy and holiday cheer.

Wondering where Santa is right now? Curious about his schedule in Southern Maryland? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered! Keep checking back throughout the day and night to stay updated on Santa’s whereabouts.

If you are unable to view the NORAD Santa Tracker map above, click here to find alternative ways to track Santa’s progress.

On December 24, trackers worldwide can call 1-877-HI-NORAD to ask our live operators about Santa’s location from 6 a.m. to midnight MST.

Volunteers answer phones during annual NORAD Tracks Santa event on Peterson AFB, CO December 24. This year NTS had more 1,500 volunteers answering 150,000 phone calls, 2,800 emails and 3,000 on-star requests from children around the world asking where Santa is at and when he will arrive at their house.

Photo credit – NORAD Tracks Santa

