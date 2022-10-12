William Kraig Halt, Sr. mostly known as “ Kraig” passed away on September 30, 2022, at the age of 72.

He was the son of Warren and Billie Halt of Oxon Hill MD. He is preceded in death by his parents, and his son Kevin Halt and daughter Laura Halt.

Kraig is survived by his children, son Kraig Halt Jr, (Danni) and daughters Kimberly Hayden, (Charlie) and Kasey Hinton, (Bill). He had 10 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild, and brother to 3 surviving siblings Warren, Rae Jeane, and Eric, and uncle to many nieces and nephews.

After Kraig graduated from Oxon Hill High school he went straight into the Army and on to Fort Hood, Texas where he was an auto mechanic in the motor pool. He was an auto mechanic all of his life and a man of many talents. He could fix anything and was always willing to lend a hand to everyone.

Kraig was a great man that has left behind family and countless friends. He was loved by many. This has left a huge loss in our hearts, but we will be together again someday. So, until we meet again, Dad we love you with all our hearts.

All proceedings will be private.