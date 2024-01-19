Winter Weather Advisory Remains In Effect Until This Evening For Southern Maryland

CALIFORNIA, Md. – The National Weather Service (NWS) has announced that the winter weather advisory will remain in effect until 7:00 p.m. this evening. Light snow will continue in the early afternoon and is expected to continue throughout much of the region.

According to the NWS, portions of southern Maryland, northern Virginia, and the Virginia Piedmont are all expected to be affected.

Snow accumulation estimates vary, with 2 to 4 inches expected in the suburbs of Washington DC, and 1 to 3 inches in other areas. However, the NWS has indicated that it is most likely that southern Maryland and the Virginia Piedmont will see a coating to 1 inch of snow.

The NWS has warned that the snow may lead to slippery road conditions, and that these hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Residents are urged to plan accordingly.

For more information, please visit the National Weather Service.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com