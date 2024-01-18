CALIFORNIA, Md. – Winter weather advisories have been issued across most of the region, with snowfall expected to arrive late tonight and into Friday morning. Accumulations of 1-3″ of snow are anticipated, with locally higher amounts up to 4″ possible north of I-70. The steadiest snowfall is predicted to occur between 6 a.m. and 12 p.m. Friday.

Areas north of US-50/I-66 are expected to see the most accumulation, with totals ranging from 1 to 3 inches. Further to the south, accumulations around 1 inch are expected. The advisory applies to portions of central and southern Maryland, the District of Columbia, and northern and northwest Virginia.

The advisory will be in effect from 4 a.m. to 7 p.m. EST Friday. Residents are advised to plan for slippery road conditions, which will likely impact the morning commute. The highest snow amounts are expected in the mountains where Winter Storm Warnings are in effect through Saturday.

For more information, please visit the National Weather Service.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com