ACCOKEEK, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Accokeek. The deceased passenger is 32-year-old Kayla Williams-Rawlinson of Upper Marlboro.

On November 25, 2023, shortly after midnight, officers responded to Berry Road and Farmington Road E for a crash. Williams-Rawlinson was pronounced deceased while being transported to a hospital. A second passenger, an adult male, suffered critical, potentially life-threatening injuries. The driver’s injuries are considered minor.

The preliminary investigation revealed the car was traveling northbound on Berry Road, when for reasons now under investigation, the driver left the roadway and ultimately struck a concrete culvert.

Anyone with information on this case who would like to speak to an investigator is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device), or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 23-0070059.