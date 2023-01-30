Robert Alonzo Robinson

WALDORF, Md. – On January 26 at approximately 11:10 p.m., Anne Arundel County Police notified the Charles County Sheriff’s Office they were with a woman who reported she had been kidnapped in Charles County earlier in the evening.

Detectives from the CCSO coordinated with the Anne Arundel police and a preliminary investigation showed the victim was at the Exxon gas station at 3690 Crain Highway in Waldorf shortly after 9 p.m., when the suspect approached, implied he had a gun, and demanded she drive him to another area, away from the gas station.

As the victim was driving, the suspect sexually assaulted her. The suspect directed the victim to drive to a convenience store in Calvert County where he exited the car.

The victim was able to escape and fled the area in her car. She drove to a store in Anne Arundel County where she made contact with Anne Arundel County Police.

CCSO detectives obtained a description of the suspect and pursued leads. Within 24 hours, investigators determined the suspect was the same person responsible for an attempted robbery at the Waldorf Target earlier in the evening, during which he threatened several employees.

Through further investigation, detectives were able to positively identify the suspect.

He was located and arrested on January 27 wearing the same clothes he wore during the robbery and kidnapping.

Robert Alonzo Robinson, 53, of Upper Marlboro, was charged with robbery, carjacking, armed carjacking, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, kidnapping, and 4th degree sex offense.

On January 30, a judge ordered Robinson be held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center.

