Woman Injured After Being Struck By SUV On Three Notch Road In California
CALIFORNIA, Md. –  On February 3 , 2023 at approximately 6:47 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian on Three Notch Road at the intersection of Town Creek Drive.

Crews arrived and found a pedestrian laying on the road with injuries. The single vehicle involved remained on the scene.

EMS evaluated the patients on the scene. The patient was transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the incident.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

