Woman Injured After Vehicle Hits Guardrail, Overturns In Hughesville

shared photo

HUGHESVILLE, Md. – A rollover crash in Hughesville on January 1, 2024, left a 24-year-old woman injured. The accident occurred at approximately 8:14 a.m. on Leonardtown Road near Prince Frederick Road.

Emergency personnel quickly responded to the scene after receiving an iPhone crash notification through the 911 system.

Upon arrival, crews discovered a single vehicle overturned on the other side of a guardrail. Both occupants had managed to exit the vehicle before help arrived. EMS assessed the patients and decided to transport the injured woman to Charles Regional Medical Center for further treatment.

Maryland State Police are still investigating the cause of the crash. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Additional photos courtesy of the Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com