DAVIDSONVILLE, Md. – On February 25, 2023, at approximately 11:00 a.m., officers responded for a report of a shooting that just occurred in the 3300 block of Riva Road in Davidsonville.

During their investigation, officers learned that a 71-year-old female intentionally drove onto the victim’s property and struck two parked vehicles.

The victim stated that he exited his residence with a rifle and fired several rounds at the suspect vehicle as it continued to crash into unoccupied vehicles on his property.

The suspect vehicle and driver subsequently fled the residence. A short time later, officers received information that a vehicle matching the suspect vehicle description was involved in a hit-and-run motor vehicle collision, where an injury was reported, in the area of Solomons Island Road and Colony Crossing.

The suspect vehicle was observed by officers in the area of Solomons Island Road and Mitchells Chance Road in Edgewater.

Officers were able to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle and took the driver into custody without further incident.

Upon inspection of the suspect vehicle, there appeared to be three impacts to the windshield from the rounds fired by the victim on Riva Road.

The AR-15 rifle was recovered by the officers at the original shooting scene. There were no physical injuries reported as a result of the shooting.

The resident (original victim) of the Riva Road address was arrested and charged accordingly. The driver of the suspect vehicle was arrested and charged accordingly.

Arrested:

Marlene Montes Terwilliger (Driver), 71-year-old of Annapolis, Maryland

Hugh Christopher Haythorne (Homeowner), 42-year-old, Davidsonville, Maryland