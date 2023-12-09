Women's Basketball Stumbles At Notre Dame (MD)

ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland Women’s Basketball Team (6-3) made the trip north to Baltimore Maryland for a match-up against the Notre Dame (MD) Gators (5-4). The Seahawks fell in the contest, 67-65.
How It Happened
- Both the Seahawks and Gators came out red hot from the field. St, Mary’s shot 50% from the field, but found themselves trailing Notre Dame (MD) by eight after the first quarter of play. The Gators shot an impressive 62% from the field in the opening 10 minutes. Tray Mobray put together a good first quarter. Mobray scored seven points and got things going from the mid range.
- The Seahawks were able to tie things up at 29 a piece about half way through the second quarter thanks to strong play in the paint. Stephanie Howell gave the Seahawks a spark offensively, while Sam Blaylock, Amira Whitaker, and Melanie Aguilar all chipped in. The Seahawks could not capture the lead and trailed by five at the half.
- St. Mary’s took their first lead since the opening minutes of the game off of a made Amira Whitaker jump shot seven minutes into the third quarter. Whitaker converted on a three pointer earlier in the quarter to get the Seahawks back to within striking distance. Sam Blaylock closed off the strong St. Mary’s quarter with a three pointer of her own. The Seahawks reclaimed the lead going into the final 10 minutes.
- The Seahawks took an eight point lead half way through the quarter off of another made Amira Whitaker three pointer. Unfortunately for St. Mary’s, Notre Dame (MD) began to get hot and retook the lead after a 9-0 run with just over three minutes left in the game. Amira Whitaker once again came up huge for the Seahawks with nine seconds left, converting on a three pointer to tie the game. Just when it looked like the game would be headed to overtime, The Gators hit a go ahead layup with five seconds left and would hold on to win 67-65.
Inside the Box Score
- Amira Whitaker had a game high 16 points and finished with seven rebounds.
- Sam Blaylock chipped in 14 points.
.Up Next
- Dec. 9 | 2:00PM | vs. Virginia Wesleyan | St. Mary’s City, Maryland
