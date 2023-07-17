10-Year-Old Keivonn Woodard Makes History With His Emmy Nomination

Photo credit: Keivonn Woodard via Instagram

BOWIE, Md. – While many know Prince George’s athletics who have starred in basketball, football and even tennis, there’s a new star in Bowie who has talent for both the ice rink and the silver screen.

Keivonn Woodard, a 10 year actor and hockey player from Bowie, was nominated for Best Guest Actor in a Drama Series for his role in the HBO success “The Last of Us”. While the character Woodard plays was not deaf in the original writing on PlayStation, co-creator Scott Mazin suggested the change to give more representation on camera for people with disabilities.

“All I can say is if you’re ten years old and you get nominated for your first acting job, you’ve won,” Mazin said. “You get to put on a tux. You get to go to this big show, meet all these famous people. People are going to applaud your face and your name.”

Woodard, known by his nickname Hollywood among his fellow hockey players, aspires to be a professional hockey player even with his silver screen credits at such a young age. He has met his favorite NHL player, Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin. He also met former Capitals forward Devante Smith-Pelly, who scored the game-winning goal for the Capitals during their most recent Stanley Cup, at a team practice in February.

“The Capitals are thrilled for Keivonn on his historic Emmy nomination,” said Amanda Tischler, the Capitals Senior Vice President of Marketing. “Keivonn is an immense talent, and the honor is incredibly well-deserved. Whether on the screen or on the ice, we are always rooting for Keivonn, and we can’t wait to cheer him on during the Emmy Awards.

The Emmys are currently scheduled for September 18, but are likely to be delayed due to the joint strike by actors and writers in Hollywood. Nick Offerman, who also acted on The Last of Us, is one of Woodard’s competitors for the award this year.

