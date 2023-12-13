WALDORF, Md. – Tis the season to get into the holiday spirit here in Southern Maryland! Every week The ArtsFam Podcast will be providing a list of all of the fun things you can do this weekend right here in SoMD. Without further ado, here we go!

Auditions for Ken Ludwig’s Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood Where? The Newtowne Players at the Three Notch Theatre at 21744 South Coral Drive Lexington Park, MD 20653 When? December 13th What to Expect? Open auditions for NTP’s upcoming play. Everyone is welcome. For more information, click here.

LOL Kids Comedy Crash Course Where? 4415 Crain Hwy White Plains, MD 20695 When? December 16th What to Expect? A workshop for kids 5th – 7th grade that will teach the art of telling jokes and developing their own comedic style. For more information, click here.

Any Given Sin Where? The Rex at 22695 Washington Street Leonardtown, MD 20650 When? December 16th What to Expect? A hard rock concert For more information, click here.

Funkzilla Where? The Ruddy Duck Brewery and Grill at 13200 Dowell Rd, Dowell, MD 20629 When? December 15th What to Expect? Funk and dance music with a Christmas pajama party! For more information, click here.

Pictures with The Grinch Where? Chesapeake’s Bounty at 6415 Saint Leonard Rd, Saint Leonard, MD 20685 When? December 17th What to Expect? Photos with the green guy that is serving as a fundraiser for the Calvert Chaos Queens’ cheer team For more information, click here.

Annemarie Garden in Lights Where? 13470 Dowell Rd, Solomons, MD 20688 When? Nightly through January 1st What to Expect? A twinkling wonderland of lights, nightly fun, food, drink, and shopping For more information, click here.

Santa Flies Over SoMD Where? Various cities throughout Southern Maryland When? December 15th What to Expect? A Nighthawk helicopter with Santa will fly over different cities in SoMD For more information, click here.

Holiday Paint Party Where? 10385 O’Donnell Place Waldorf, MD 20603 When? December 14th What to Expect? A holiday themed paint party with food and drink specials For more information, click here.

Holiday PJ Sound Bowl Where? Spice Studio at 22725 Washington Street, Leonardtown, MD 20650 When? December 14th What to Expect? A sound bowl session with a yoga nidra meditation while you wear your favorite Christmas pajamas For more information, click here.

Doc Lohn Where? Port of Leonardtown Winery at 23190 Newtowne Neck Rd Leonardtown, MD 20650 When? December 16th What to Expect? Music while enjoying wine and Jamaican Grill For more information, click here.

Swingaway Where? Port of Leonardtown Winery at 23190 Newtowne Neck Rd Leonardtown, MD 20650 When? December 17th What to Expect? Music while enjoying wine and Linda’s on the GO For more information, click here.

In this week’s episode of The ArtsFam Podcast, hosts Lindsey Pommerenck and James LePore sat down with Mike Sokoloff, the owner of SoMD’s newest escape room The Devil’s Den. Several topics were covered throughout the interview. Among them were dispelling common misconceptions about escape rooms, clearing up confusion about the origins of the company’s name, what goes into creating each escape room scenario, what traits are most valuable to use in an escape room, the role of a game master, and more. To enjoy this interview, check out the video at the top of this article!

