GREAT MILLS, Md. – On Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at 10:37 pm, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the parking lot of the Great Mills Sheetz at the 20700 block of Old Great Mills Road for a report of shots fired.

A short time later, deputies also responded to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown for a report of a victim who arrived with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim, identified as Marcus Anthony Day, age 26 of Leonardtown, was pronounced deceased.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigations Division is continuing the investigation.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Andrew Burgess at 301-475-4200, ext. 78041 or email andrew.burgess@stmaryscountymd.gov.

Anyone with cellphone video or images who was present at the scene is urged to visit the Sheriff’s Office’s Citizen Upload Video Evidence Portal at https://www.firstsheriff.com/uploadevidence/. Videos and photos can be provided anonymously through the portal.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

