16-Year-Old Girl Injured In Shooting At Playground In Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On August 1, 2023 at 9:53 pm, Annapolis police officers responded to the 1800 block of Bowman Drive for a report of a juvenile female shooting victim. Officers located the 16-year-old victim in a residence, suffering from a gunshot wound to her arm. Officers rendered aid before medics arrived and transported her to an area hospital.

The victim reported that she was outside by the community playground, when an unknown male suspect walking nearby began shooting, striking the victim in the arm. The suspect fled in an unknown direction. The victim’s injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

Police Chief Edward C. Jackson said, “While we are happy this young lady’s injury was not life-threatening, it should never have happened in the first place.” The Chief continued, “I am angered and frustrated by this reckless behavior. Many of us in Annapolis want peace in our streets and safe places for our kids to play and grow. We are all sick of these shootings and we are aggressively following up all leads to hold this individual accountable. Detectives are working around the clock to bring them to justice.”

This is an active and fluid investigation. Anyone with information please contact our detectives at (410) 260-3439.

