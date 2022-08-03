ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On August 3, 2022 at approximately 1:00am, officers responded to the unit block of Marcs Court for a reported shooting.

Upon arrival officers located a 17 year old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim was later airlifted to a local trauma center in critical condition.

Detectives arrived on scene and assumed the investigation.

Through investigative means detectives learned that a vehicle entered into the neighborhood occupied by the suspects.

The suspects exited the vehicle and began to fire in the direction of the victim who was standing outside. After firing several shots the suspects fled the scene in the vehicle and have not yet been located.

Detectives are investigating this incident. This is an active and fluid investigation and we urge anyone with information about this incident to contact our detectives at 410-260-3439.

