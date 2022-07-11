Matthew Mark Mazza, age 27 of Lexington Park held on no bond.

UPDATE – July 11, 2022: Matthew Mark Mazza, age 27 of Lexington Park, was served a warrant on Sunday, July 10, 2022, for Life Threatening Injury by Vehicle or Boat while Under the Influence; Cause Life Threatening Injury by Vehicle or Boat While Impaired; Life Threatening Injury Driver/Operator; Driving, Attempting to Drive Vehicle while Under the Influence of Alcohol; Driving, Attempting to Drive while Impaired by Alcohol; Reckless Driving; Negligent Driving and Failure to Control Vehicle Speed on Highway to Avoid Collision.

Mazza is being held at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center awaiting a bond hearing this afternoon.

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — On Saturday, July 9, 2022, at approximately 3:35 am, patrol deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a motor vehicle collision in the area of Willows Road and Abberly Crest Lane in Lexington Park.

Deputies arrived on scene and observed a rear-end style motor vehicle collision with one operator unresponsive. Due to the severity of the collision, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit was requested.

Members of the Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and assumed the investigation. Preliminary investigation determined that a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado, operated by Matthew Mark Mazza, age 27 of Lexington Park, was traveling northbound on Willows Road in the area of Abberly Crest Lane when it struck the rear end of a 2015 Ford Focus, which was operated by Jamari Tyrese Duckett, age 18 of Great Mills.

Duckett was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, but later succumbed to his injuries on Sunday, July 10, 2022.

At this time, speed and alcohol appear to be contributing factors.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or any events leading up to it and has not already provided a statement is asked to call Cpl. Brandon Foor at 301-475-4200, ext. 72265 or email brandon.foor@stmarysmd.com.

Matthew Mark Mazza has been charged with the following charges and is being held on no bond:

-LIFE THRT INJ/VEH-BOAT/IUNDER

-LIFE THRT INJ/VEH-BOAT/IMPAIRE

-CAUSE LIFE THRT INJRY-DRIV/OPE

-(DRIVING, ATTEMPTING TO DRIVE) VEHICLE WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL

-(DRIVING, ATTEMPTING TO DRIVE) VEH. WHILE IMPAIRED BY ALCOHOL

-FAILURE TO CONTROL VEH. SPEED ON HWY. TO AVOID COLLISION

-RECKLESS DRIVING

-NEGLIGENT DRIVING