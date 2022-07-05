deceased victim – Justin Beasley

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – July 5, 2022: Detectives believe there are dozens of eyewitnesses to this crime who have yet to come forward. Anyone with any information about the murder of Mr. Beasley is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700. Tipsters can email anonymously.

On Sunday, July 5, 2020, at approximately 12:40 a.m., the Anne Arundel County Police Department responded to the 1600 block of Cananaro Drive, Annapolis, Maryland for a shooting. Upon arrival, officers encountered a large crowd of people from an apparent party taking place.

Officers located a male subject, identified as nineteen-year-old Justin Keith Beasley Jr. from North Carolina, with an apparent gunshot wound to the upper body. Patrol units administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation until relieved by paramedics.

Mr. Beasley was transported by the fire department to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries as evidence indicates his death as being a homicide. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy on Mr. Beasley to determine the exact cause and manner of death.

Officers located a second nineteen-year-old male victim who had also been shot in the upper body. That victim was transported to a local trauma center for treatment of his injuries.

Anne Arundel County Homicide Detectives and the Evidence Collection Unit responded to the scene. Several interviews were conducted as the crime scene was processed for items of evidentiary value.

The Anne Arundel County Police is aware that members attending the party have information concerning the shooting death of Mr. Beasley and the attempted murder of the other nineteen-year-old male victim.

This is a very active and ongoing investigation as the Anne Arundel County Police is urging anyone with information on this incident to contact the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. One can also remain anonymous by calling the Anne Arundel County Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.