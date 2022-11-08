calvert elections file photo
CALVERT COUNTY, Md. — Polls across Maryland will close today at 8:00 p.m., and anyone in line at that time will still be permitted to vote. Following polls closing, results will be reported to the Board of Elections.

It is unclear how long it may take to confirm the results for many races across the state and country tonight, however, we will be providing updates as they come in tonight. Stay tuned!

Maryland State Board of Elections

Unofficial 2022 Gubernatorial General Election Results for Calvert County

Last refreshed: 11/08/2022 06:06:31 PM

NR: not reported

Governor / Lt. Governor

Vote for 1

(0 of 20 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In BallotProvisionalTotalPercentage
Dan Cox and Gordana SchifanelliRepublicanNRNRNRNRNRNR
Wes Moore and Aruna MillerDemocraticNRNRNRNRNRNR
David Lashar and Christiana LogansmithLibertarianNRNRNRNRNRNR
Nancy Wallace and Patrick ElderGreenNRNRNRNRNRNR
David Harding and Cathy WhiteWorking Class PartyNRNRNRNRNRNR
Kyle Sefcik and Katie Lee (Write In)UnaffiliatedNRNRNRNRNRNR
Other Write-InsNRNRNRNRNRNR
TotalsNRNRNRNRNRNR

Comptroller

Vote for 1

(0 of 20 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In BallotProvisionalTotalPercentage
Barry GlassmanRepublicanNRNRNRNRNRNR
Brooke Elizabeth LiermanDemocraticNRNRNRNRNRNR
Other Write-InsNRNRNRNRNRNR
TotalsNRNRNRNRNRNR

Attorney General

Vote for 1

(0 of 20 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In BallotProvisionalTotalPercentage
Michael Anthony PeroutkaRepublicanNRNRNRNRNRNR
Anthony G. BrownDemocraticNRNRNRNRNRNR
Other Write-InsNRNRNRNRNRNR
TotalsNRNRNRNRNRNR

U.S. Senator

Vote for 1

(0 of 20 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In BallotProvisionalTotalPercentage
Chris ChaffeeRepublicanNRNRNRNRNRNR
Chris Van HollenDemocraticNRNRNRNRNRNR
Scottie Griffin (Write In)DemocraticNRNRNRNRNRNR
Andrew J. Wildman (Write In)UnaffiliatedNRNRNRNRNRNR
Other Write-InsNRNRNRNRNRNR
TotalsNRNRNRNRNRNR

Representative in Congress

District 5

Vote for 1

(0 of 20 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In BallotProvisionalTotalPercentage
Chris PalombiRepublicanNRNRNRNRNRNR
Steny HoyerDemocraticNRNRNRNRNRNR
Other Write-InsNRNRNRNRNRNR
TotalsNRNRNRNRNRNR

State Senator

District 27

Vote for 1

(0 of 15 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In BallotProvisionalTotalPercentage
Al LarsenRepublicanNRNRNRNRNRNR
Michael A. JacksonDemocraticNRNRNRNRNRNR
Other Write-InsNRNRNRNRNRNR
TotalsNRNRNRNRNRNR

District 29

Vote for 1

(0 of 5 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In BallotProvisionalTotalPercentage
Jack BaileyRepublicanNRNRNRNRNRNR
Other Write-InsNRNRNRNRNRNR
TotalsNRNRNRNRNRNR

House of Delegates

District 27B

Vote for 1

(0 of 6 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In BallotProvisionalTotalPercentage
Jeffrie E. Long, Jr.DemocraticNRNRNRNRNRNR
Other Write-InsNRNRNRNRNRNR
TotalsNRNRNRNRNRNR

District 27C

Vote for 1

(0 of 9 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In BallotProvisionalTotalPercentage
Mark N. FisherRepublicanNRNRNRNRNRNR
Other Write-InsNRNRNRNRNRNR
TotalsNRNRNRNRNRNR

District 29C

Vote for 1

(0 of 5 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In BallotProvisionalTotalPercentage
Todd B. MorganRepublicanNRNRNRNRNRNR
Bill BatesDemocraticNRNRNRNRNRNR
Other Write-InsNRNRNRNRNRNR
TotalsNRNRNRNRNRNR

County Commissioner At Large

Vote for up to 2

(0 of 20 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In BallotProvisionalTotalPercentage
Earl “Buddy” HanceRepublicanNRNRNRNRNRNR
Todd IrelandRepublicanNRNRNRNRNRNR
Emad Emile DidesDemocraticNRNRNRNRNRNR
Chelsea Anne MontagueDemocraticNRNRNRNRNRNR
Other Write-InsNRNRNRNRNRNR
TotalsNRNRNRNRNRNR

County Commissioner

District 1

Vote for 1

(0 of 20 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In BallotProvisionalTotalPercentage
Mike HartRepublicanNRNRNRNRNRNR
Tricia V. PowellDemocraticNRNRNRNRNRNR
Other Write-InsNRNRNRNRNRNR
TotalsNRNRNRNRNRNR

District 2

Vote for 1

(0 of 20 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In BallotProvisionalTotalPercentage
Mark C. Cox, Sr.RepublicanNRNRNRNRNRNR
David M. GrayDemocraticNRNRNRNRNRNR
Other Write-InsNRNRNRNRNRNR
TotalsNRNRNRNRNRNR

District 3

Vote for 1

(0 of 20 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In BallotProvisionalTotalPercentage
Catherine GrassoRepublicanNRNRNRNRNRNR
Darrell RobertsDemocraticNRNRNRNRNRNR
Other Write-InsNRNRNRNRNRNR
TotalsNRNRNRNRNRNR

Judge, Court of Special Appeals At Large

Stuart R. Berger
Vote Yes or No
(For continuance in office)

(0 of 20 election day precincts reported)

Stuart R. BergerEarly VotingElection DayMail-In BallotProvisionalTotalPercentage
YesNRNRNRNRNRNR
NoNRNRNRNRNRNR
TotalsNRNRNRNRNRNR

Terrence M. R. Zic
Vote Yes or No
(For continuance in office)

(0 of 20 election day precincts reported)

Terrence M. R. ZicEarly VotingElection DayMail-In BallotProvisionalTotalPercentage
YesNRNRNRNRNRNR
NoNRNRNRNRNRNR
TotalsNRNRNRNRNRNR

Judge, Court of Special Appeals

Circuit 5

Laura S. Ripken
Vote Yes or No
(For continuance in office)

(0 of 20 election day precincts reported)

Laura S. RipkenEarly VotingElection DayMail-In BallotProvisionalTotalPercentage
YesNRNRNRNRNRNR
NoNRNRNRNRNRNR
TotalsNRNRNRNRNRNR

Treasurer

Vote for 1

(0 of 20 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In BallotProvisionalTotalPercentage
Nova Tracy-SoperRepublicanNRNRNRNRNRNR
Other Write-InsNRNRNRNRNRNR
TotalsNRNRNRNRNRNR

State’s Attorney

Vote for 1

(0 of 20 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In BallotProvisionalTotalPercentage
Bob HarveyRepublicanNRNRNRNRNRNR
Rick PiereckDemocraticNRNRNRNRNRNR
Other Write-InsNRNRNRNRNRNR
TotalsNRNRNRNRNRNR

Clerk of the Circuit Court

Vote for 1

(0 of 20 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In BallotProvisionalTotalPercentage
Kathy P. SmithDemocraticNRNRNRNRNRNR
Other Write-InsNRNRNRNRNRNR
TotalsNRNRNRNRNRNR

Register of Wills

Vote for 1

(0 of 20 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In BallotProvisionalTotalPercentage
Mark S. LynchRepublicanNRNRNRNRNRNR
Margaret H. PhippsDemocraticNRNRNRNRNRNR
Other Write-InsNRNRNRNRNRNR
TotalsNRNRNRNRNRNR

Judge of the Orphans’ Court

Vote for up to 3

(0 of 20 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In BallotProvisionalTotalPercentage
Leslie M. DownsRepublicanNRNRNRNRNRNR
Ted LeBlancRepublicanNRNRNRNRNRNR
Thomas M. PelagattiDemocraticNRNRNRNRNRNR
Other Write-InsNRNRNRNRNRNR
TotalsNRNRNRNRNRNR

Sheriff

Vote for 1

(0 of 20 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In BallotProvisionalTotalPercentage
Ricky CoxRepublicanNRNRNRNRNRNR
Vaughn “Jay” JohnsonDemocraticNRNRNRNRNRNR
Other Write-InsNRNRNRNRNRNR
TotalsNRNRNRNRNRNR

Board of Education At Large

Vote for up to 2

(0 of 20 election day precincts reported)

NameEarly VotingElection DayMail-In BallotProvisionalTotalPercentage
Lisa GrenisNRNRNRNRNRNR
Camille T. KhaleesiNRNRNRNRNRNR
Tracy H. McGuireNRNRNRNRNRNR
Jana PostNRNRNRNRNRNR
Other Write-InsNRNRNRNRNRNR
TotalsNRNRNRNRNRNR

