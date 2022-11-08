CALVERT COUNTY, Md. — Polls across Maryland will close today at 8:00 p.m., and anyone in line at that time will still be permitted to vote. Following polls closing, results will be reported to the Board of Elections.
It is unclear how long it may take to confirm the results for many races across the state and country tonight, however, we will be providing updates as they come in tonight. Stay tuned!
Maryland State Board of Elections
Unofficial 2022 Gubernatorial General Election Results for Calvert County
Last refreshed: 11/08/2022 06:06:31 PM
NR: not reported
Governor / Lt. Governor
Vote for 1
(0 of 20 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot
|Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|Dan Cox and Gordana Schifanelli
|Republican
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Wes Moore and Aruna Miller
|Democratic
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|David Lashar and Christiana Logansmith
|Libertarian
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Nancy Wallace and Patrick Elder
|Green
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|David Harding and Cathy White
|Working Class Party
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Kyle Sefcik and Katie Lee (Write In)
|Unaffiliated
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Other Write-Ins
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Totals
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
Comptroller
Vote for 1
(0 of 20 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot
|Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|Barry Glassman
|Republican
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Brooke Elizabeth Lierman
|Democratic
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Other Write-Ins
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Totals
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
Attorney General
Vote for 1
(0 of 20 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot
|Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|Michael Anthony Peroutka
|Republican
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Anthony G. Brown
|Democratic
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Other Write-Ins
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Totals
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
U.S. Senator
Vote for 1
(0 of 20 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot
|Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|Chris Chaffee
|Republican
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Chris Van Hollen
|Democratic
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Scottie Griffin (Write In)
|Democratic
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Andrew J. Wildman (Write In)
|Unaffiliated
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Other Write-Ins
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Totals
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
Representative in Congress
District 5
Vote for 1
(0 of 20 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot
|Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|Chris Palombi
|Republican
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Steny Hoyer
|Democratic
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Other Write-Ins
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Totals
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
State Senator
District 27
Vote for 1
(0 of 15 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot
|Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|Al Larsen
|Republican
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Michael A. Jackson
|Democratic
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Other Write-Ins
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Totals
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
District 29
Vote for 1
(0 of 5 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot
|Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|Jack Bailey
|Republican
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Other Write-Ins
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Totals
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
House of Delegates
District 27B
Vote for 1
(0 of 6 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot
|Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|Jeffrie E. Long, Jr.
|Democratic
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Other Write-Ins
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Totals
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
District 27C
Vote for 1
(0 of 9 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot
|Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|Mark N. Fisher
|Republican
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Other Write-Ins
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Totals
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
District 29C
Vote for 1
(0 of 5 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot
|Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|Todd B. Morgan
|Republican
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Bill Bates
|Democratic
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Other Write-Ins
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Totals
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
County Commissioner At Large
Vote for up to 2
(0 of 20 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot
|Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|Earl “Buddy” Hance
|Republican
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Todd Ireland
|Republican
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Emad Emile Dides
|Democratic
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Chelsea Anne Montague
|Democratic
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Other Write-Ins
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Totals
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
County Commissioner
District 1
Vote for 1
(0 of 20 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot
|Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|Mike Hart
|Republican
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Tricia V. Powell
|Democratic
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Other Write-Ins
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Totals
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
District 2
Vote for 1
(0 of 20 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot
|Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|Mark C. Cox, Sr.
|Republican
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|David M. Gray
|Democratic
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Other Write-Ins
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Totals
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
District 3
Vote for 1
(0 of 20 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot
|Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|Catherine Grasso
|Republican
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Darrell Roberts
|Democratic
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Other Write-Ins
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Totals
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
Judge, Court of Special Appeals At Large
Stuart R. Berger
Vote Yes or No
(For continuance in office)
(0 of 20 election day precincts reported)
|Stuart R. Berger
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot
|Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|Yes
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|No
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Totals
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
Terrence M. R. Zic
Vote Yes or No
(For continuance in office)
(0 of 20 election day precincts reported)
|Terrence M. R. Zic
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot
|Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|Yes
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|No
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Totals
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
Judge, Court of Special Appeals
Circuit 5
Laura S. Ripken
Vote Yes or No
(For continuance in office)
(0 of 20 election day precincts reported)
|Laura S. Ripken
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot
|Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|Yes
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|No
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Totals
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
Treasurer
Vote for 1
(0 of 20 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot
|Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|Nova Tracy-Soper
|Republican
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Other Write-Ins
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Totals
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
State’s Attorney
Vote for 1
(0 of 20 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot
|Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|Bob Harvey
|Republican
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Rick Piereck
|Democratic
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Other Write-Ins
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Totals
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
Clerk of the Circuit Court
Vote for 1
(0 of 20 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot
|Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|Kathy P. Smith
|Democratic
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Other Write-Ins
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Totals
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
Register of Wills
Vote for 1
(0 of 20 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot
|Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|Mark S. Lynch
|Republican
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Margaret H. Phipps
|Democratic
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Other Write-Ins
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Totals
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
Judge of the Orphans’ Court
Vote for up to 3
(0 of 20 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot
|Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|Leslie M. Downs
|Republican
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Ted LeBlanc
|Republican
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Thomas M. Pelagatti
|Democratic
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Other Write-Ins
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Totals
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
Sheriff
Vote for 1
(0 of 20 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot
|Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|Ricky Cox
|Republican
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Vaughn “Jay” Johnson
|Democratic
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Other Write-Ins
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Totals
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
Board of Education At Large
Vote for up to 2
(0 of 20 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot
|Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|Lisa Grenis
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Camille T. Khaleesi
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Tracy H. McGuire
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Jana Post
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Other Write-Ins
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Totals
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR