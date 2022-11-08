File Photo.

CALVERT COUNTY, Md. — Polls across Maryland will close today at 8:00 p.m., and anyone in line at that time will still be permitted to vote. Following polls closing, results will be reported to the Board of Elections.

It is unclear how long it may take to confirm the results for many races across the state and country tonight, however, we will be providing updates as they come in tonight. Stay tuned!

Maryland State Board of Elections

Unofficial 2022 Gubernatorial General Election Results for Calvert County

Last refreshed: 11/08/2022 06:06:31 PM

NR: not reported

Governor / Lt. Governor

Vote for 1

(0 of 20 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot Provisional Total Percentage Dan Cox and Gordana Schifanelli Republican NR NR NR NR NR NR Wes Moore and Aruna Miller Democratic NR NR NR NR NR NR David Lashar and Christiana Logansmith Libertarian NR NR NR NR NR NR Nancy Wallace and Patrick Elder Green NR NR NR NR NR NR David Harding and Cathy White Working Class Party NR NR NR NR NR NR Kyle Sefcik and Katie Lee (Write In) Unaffiliated NR NR NR NR NR NR Other Write-Ins NR NR NR NR NR NR Totals NR NR NR NR NR NR

Comptroller

Vote for 1

(0 of 20 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot Provisional Total Percentage Barry Glassman Republican NR NR NR NR NR NR Brooke Elizabeth Lierman Democratic NR NR NR NR NR NR Other Write-Ins NR NR NR NR NR NR Totals NR NR NR NR NR NR

Attorney General

Vote for 1

(0 of 20 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot Provisional Total Percentage Michael Anthony Peroutka Republican NR NR NR NR NR NR Anthony G. Brown Democratic NR NR NR NR NR NR Other Write-Ins NR NR NR NR NR NR Totals NR NR NR NR NR NR

U.S. Senator

Vote for 1

(0 of 20 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot Provisional Total Percentage Chris Chaffee Republican NR NR NR NR NR NR Chris Van Hollen Democratic NR NR NR NR NR NR Scottie Griffin (Write In) Democratic NR NR NR NR NR NR Andrew J. Wildman (Write In) Unaffiliated NR NR NR NR NR NR Other Write-Ins NR NR NR NR NR NR Totals NR NR NR NR NR NR

Representative in Congress

District 5

Vote for 1

(0 of 20 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot Provisional Total Percentage Chris Palombi Republican NR NR NR NR NR NR Steny Hoyer Democratic NR NR NR NR NR NR Other Write-Ins NR NR NR NR NR NR Totals NR NR NR NR NR NR

State Senator

District 27

Vote for 1

(0 of 15 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot Provisional Total Percentage Al Larsen Republican NR NR NR NR NR NR Michael A. Jackson Democratic NR NR NR NR NR NR Other Write-Ins NR NR NR NR NR NR Totals NR NR NR NR NR NR

District 29

Vote for 1

(0 of 5 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot Provisional Total Percentage Jack Bailey Republican NR NR NR NR NR NR Other Write-Ins NR NR NR NR NR NR Totals NR NR NR NR NR NR

House of Delegates

District 27B

Vote for 1

(0 of 6 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot Provisional Total Percentage Jeffrie E. Long, Jr. Democratic NR NR NR NR NR NR Other Write-Ins NR NR NR NR NR NR Totals NR NR NR NR NR NR

District 27C

Vote for 1

(0 of 9 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot Provisional Total Percentage Mark N. Fisher Republican NR NR NR NR NR NR Other Write-Ins NR NR NR NR NR NR Totals NR NR NR NR NR NR

District 29C

Vote for 1

(0 of 5 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot Provisional Total Percentage Todd B. Morgan Republican NR NR NR NR NR NR Bill Bates Democratic NR NR NR NR NR NR Other Write-Ins NR NR NR NR NR NR Totals NR NR NR NR NR NR

County Commissioner At Large

Vote for up to 2

(0 of 20 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot Provisional Total Percentage Earl “Buddy” Hance Republican NR NR NR NR NR NR Todd Ireland Republican NR NR NR NR NR NR Emad Emile Dides Democratic NR NR NR NR NR NR Chelsea Anne Montague Democratic NR NR NR NR NR NR Other Write-Ins NR NR NR NR NR NR Totals NR NR NR NR NR NR

County Commissioner

District 1

Vote for 1

(0 of 20 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot Provisional Total Percentage Mike Hart Republican NR NR NR NR NR NR Tricia V. Powell Democratic NR NR NR NR NR NR Other Write-Ins NR NR NR NR NR NR Totals NR NR NR NR NR NR

District 2

Vote for 1

(0 of 20 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot Provisional Total Percentage Mark C. Cox, Sr. Republican NR NR NR NR NR NR David M. Gray Democratic NR NR NR NR NR NR Other Write-Ins NR NR NR NR NR NR Totals NR NR NR NR NR NR

District 3

Vote for 1

(0 of 20 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot Provisional Total Percentage Catherine Grasso Republican NR NR NR NR NR NR Darrell Roberts Democratic NR NR NR NR NR NR Other Write-Ins NR NR NR NR NR NR Totals NR NR NR NR NR NR

Judge, Court of Special Appeals At Large

Stuart R. Berger

Vote Yes or No

(For continuance in office)

(0 of 20 election day precincts reported)

Stuart R. Berger Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot Provisional Total Percentage Yes NR NR NR NR NR NR No NR NR NR NR NR NR Totals NR NR NR NR NR NR

Terrence M. R. Zic

Vote Yes or No

(For continuance in office)

(0 of 20 election day precincts reported)

Terrence M. R. Zic Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot Provisional Total Percentage Yes NR NR NR NR NR NR No NR NR NR NR NR NR Totals NR NR NR NR NR NR

Judge, Court of Special Appeals

Circuit 5

Laura S. Ripken

Vote Yes or No

(For continuance in office)

(0 of 20 election day precincts reported)

Laura S. Ripken Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot Provisional Total Percentage Yes NR NR NR NR NR NR No NR NR NR NR NR NR Totals NR NR NR NR NR NR

Treasurer

Vote for 1

(0 of 20 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot Provisional Total Percentage Nova Tracy-Soper Republican NR NR NR NR NR NR Other Write-Ins NR NR NR NR NR NR Totals NR NR NR NR NR NR

State’s Attorney

Vote for 1

(0 of 20 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot Provisional Total Percentage Bob Harvey Republican NR NR NR NR NR NR Rick Piereck Democratic NR NR NR NR NR NR Other Write-Ins NR NR NR NR NR NR Totals NR NR NR NR NR NR

Clerk of the Circuit Court

Vote for 1

(0 of 20 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot Provisional Total Percentage Kathy P. Smith Democratic NR NR NR NR NR NR Other Write-Ins NR NR NR NR NR NR Totals NR NR NR NR NR NR

Register of Wills

Vote for 1

(0 of 20 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot Provisional Total Percentage Mark S. Lynch Republican NR NR NR NR NR NR Margaret H. Phipps Democratic NR NR NR NR NR NR Other Write-Ins NR NR NR NR NR NR Totals NR NR NR NR NR NR

Judge of the Orphans’ Court

Vote for up to 3

(0 of 20 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot Provisional Total Percentage Leslie M. Downs Republican NR NR NR NR NR NR Ted LeBlanc Republican NR NR NR NR NR NR Thomas M. Pelagatti Democratic NR NR NR NR NR NR Other Write-Ins NR NR NR NR NR NR Totals NR NR NR NR NR NR

Sheriff

Vote for 1

(0 of 20 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot Provisional Total Percentage Ricky Cox Republican NR NR NR NR NR NR Vaughn “Jay” Johnson Democratic NR NR NR NR NR NR Other Write-Ins NR NR NR NR NR NR Totals NR NR NR NR NR NR

Board of Education At Large

Vote for up to 2

(0 of 20 election day precincts reported)

