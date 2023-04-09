2022 Champions

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On behalf of the Lexington Park Rotary Club, we would like to extend our gratitude to our sponsors, our volunteers, and all the organizations that have made the Oyster Festival in October 2022 successful. The true meaning of community is shown here when we can all come together in fellowship and support fundraising for our community and have fun while we do it!

The 2022 U.S. Oyster Festival raised $100,000 that will go back into the St Mary’s County community through scholarships and to charities. Organizations that receive funds include Feed St Mary’s, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Christmas in April, Three Oaks Center, St. Vincent de Paul of IHM, Sierra Club, Greenwell Foundation, and Mike’s Food Fund.

The Rotary Club of Lexington Park recently awarded Matt Goodman a Paul Harris Fellowship for his superb work in recruiting volunteers for the U.S. National Oyster Festival in St. Mary’s County. Mr. Goodman is joined by his wife Jess, Queen Oyster Tricial Powell (Left), and the Festival Volunteer Coordinator Rose Frederick (Right).

The festival’s purpose is to acknowledge the heritage and culture of the watermen, the importance that oysters and seafood industry is to Southern Maryland and to come together as a community to celebrate the history of St Mary’s County.

This year the Rotary Club of Lexington Park is pleased to present the 57th annual US Oyster Festival on October 21st-22nd 2023 at the St Mary’s County Fairgrounds.

Key attractions to the event are the US Oyster Festival Shucking Competition and the National Oyster-Cook Off. The shucking competition it held over the course of both days, with the champion then being sent to represent the USA in the International Oyster Opening Competition in Ireland.

Please visit www.usoysterfest.com and follow us on Facebook for more information, including how to become a 2023 Oyster Festival Sponsor.