20th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Prayer Celebration Held On January 15

ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – Celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at the 20th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Prayer Celebration on Monday, Jan. 15, at St. Mary’s College of Maryland. This year’s theme is Living the Dream: Hope, Courage & Unity. The program begins at 8 a.m. in the Campus Center Great Room. An optional breakfast opens at 6:30 a.m., at a cost of $15 payable at the Great Room entrance.

This year’s keynote address will be given by Rev. Trisch L. Smith, global chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer at Edelman; African Methodist Episcopal Minister. Other speakers/performers will include SMCM’s PING Vocal Ensemble; SMCM President Tuajuanda C. Jordan; Rev. Andrea Cummings, Zion Methodist Church; Rhythm Club of Spring Ridge Middle School; Casual Groove band; and more.

Participants are invited to be of service by bringing items such as unopened packs of diapers, baby wipes, baby wash and lotion, diaper rash cream, and baby formula as there will be a collection drive during the event to support the Maryland Diaper Bank.

Volunteers will be on hand to collect in-person donations for this worthy cause, or participants can opt to donate online via the organization’s Amazon Wish List. Please include “2024 MLK Day of Service” as a note when purchasing to show support for the initiative. Participants are also encouraged to donate non-perishable food items as well.

The annual MLK event at the College draws local, state and federal government officials; religious leaders; and citizens from all walks of life. The event is sponsored by St. Mary’s College of Maryland; St. Mary’s County Branch NAACP The 7025; St. Mary’s County Human Relations Commission; St. Mary’s County Public Schools; College of Southern Maryland; Ivy & Pearls of So. Md. Community Charities; and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.®, Nu Zeta Omega Chapter.

