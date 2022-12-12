The loved ones of Kimberly Carter place her ornament while DFC Artina Alvey and Sgt. Keith Moritz observe

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office held its 21st Annual Silent Angel Memorial on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, to remember and memorialize those who have lost their lives to the hands of another.

The memorial was founded in 2002 by Eileen Bildman after the tragic loss of her own son to honor victims of homicide that lived in St. Mary’s County, bringing families and friends together during the difficult holiday season.

Donations can be made to:

The Silent Angel Memorial of St. Mary’s County

PO Box 1436

Leonardtown, MD 20650

Donations support the annual memorial and other events and services for St. Mary’s County throughout the year.

Sheriff Steven A. Hall about to place the ornament for Claudia Pickeral Melissa Willey places the ornament for Jaelynn Willey Major Clay Safford places the ornaments for Suzanne and Timothy Combs The loved ones of Matthew Jones Incoming State’s Attorney for St. Mary’s County Jaymi Sterling places an ornament on the tree for Robert McDowney Lt. Shawn Moses and Chaplain Charlie Wharton place ornaments on the tree