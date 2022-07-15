PASADENA, Md. – Earlier this year, the Eastern District Tactical Narcotics Team received a citizen complaint of drug activity in the 8100 block of Waterford Road in Pasadena.

They immediately initiated an investigation and, on July 14, 2022, executed a search and seizure warrant.

During the warrant, 25 marijuana plants with a street value of over $20,000.00 were seized as well as approximately 20 grams of harvested marijuana.

While on scene, officers learned that the home is a registered in-home child care center.

The Office of Child Care Quality for the State of Maryland was made aware.

Kyle Wilson, a 21-year-old from that address, was charged accordingly.