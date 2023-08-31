COLLEGE PARK, Md. – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred late Wednesday evening in Prince George’s County.

Shortly before 11 p.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack responded to the area of eastbound US Route 50 east of Maryland Route 202 for a report of a motor vehicle crash. According to a preliminary investigation, a 1994 Toyota Camry and a 2004 Peterbilt dump truck were traveling east on Route 50 when the Toyota rear ended the dump truck.

The passenger of the Toyota, identified as Joan Louise Briggs, 26, of Bowie, Maryland was declared deceased at the scene by emergency medical services personnel. The driver of the Toyota, Jacob Donato Roberts, 25, of Bowie, Maryland, was transported to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries. The driver of the dump truck refused medical treatment at the scene.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the investigation, with assistance from troopers with the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division. Once their investigation is completed, the Crash Team will submit their findings to the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office, which will decide whether charges will be filed in this case.

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration assisted with lane closures. The road was closed for approximately four hours following the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.