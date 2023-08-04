28-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed In Motor Vehicle Collision In Lexinton Park

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On August 3rd at 4:56 pm, deputies of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Three Notch Road and East Rennell Avenue for an accident involving a motorcycle.

Upon arriving at the scene, deputies found the operator of the motorcycle was deceased. The Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to assume the investigation.

Preliminary investigation revealed a 2012 Ford Explorer, operated by Christine Elizabeth Bowling (age 38) of Hollywood, was attempting to make a U-turn when she failed to yield right of way to the motorcycle. The motorcycle, a 2023 Kawasaki ZX636 operated by Jake Alexander Garrett (age 28) of Lexington Park, collided with the Explorer, causing Garrett to be ejected.

Garrett was pronounced deceased on the scene. Bowling was transported to an area hospital for treatment. At this time, speed appears to be a contributing factor in the collision.

If you witnessed this collision, or events leading up to the collision, please contact Corporal Shawn Shelko at (301) 475-4200 Ext. 8147 or by email at Shawn.Shelko@stmaryscountymd.gov.