Motorcyclist Killed After Collision In Lexington Park; Three Notch Road Shut Down

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On August 3, 2023 at approximately 4:57 p.m., emergency personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident involving a motorcycle on Three Notch Road in the area of Thames Avenue.

Upon arrival, crews found one vehicle and a motorcycle in the roadway. The motorcyclist was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Expect traffic delays and lane closures in the area.

Police are currently investigating the cause of the collision.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

