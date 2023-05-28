Front row, from left to right: Commissioner Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (President); Michael Barnes; Nichole White; Dawn Mister; Aimee O’Connor; Nicholas Hieb; Bob White; Kristen Wallo; Matt Cumers; Carrie Antonetti; Commissioner Mark Cox Sr.

Back row; from left to right: Kat Lockwood; James Yorio; Charlene Johnson; Commissioner Catherine Grasso; Joe Hawxhurst; Danielle Real; Emily Matthews; Commissioner Mike Hart (Vice President); Toni Zinn; Libby Mills; Beth Rimmer; Jessicca Gaetano; Commissioner Todd Ireland; Ron Marney; Jesse Clark; Ron Babcock; Katie Strauss; Kelly Cochrane.

Recipients not present include Colleen Anglin; Kelsey Chavis; Susan O’Gorman; Rachel O’Shea; John Knopp; Kim Whittington and Geoff Westbrook.

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) presented the Team Excellence Award to 30 Calvert County Government employees across multiple departments.

When the COVID-19 pandemic started in March 2020, updating the permit tracking application system became a top-priority project to allow citizens to submit permit applications online. Over the next three years, staff in the Departments of Technology Services, Economic Development and Planning & Zoning, Inspections & Permits were hard at work to streamline that process without interrupting their day-to-day activities of serving the permitting customers, processing permits and scheduling inspections.

The team worked tirelessly through process meetings, software updates and testing, simplifying the permit submission, internal and external review process and digitizing the experience for everyone. The online portal allows citizens to submit applications online, view the progress of their application review in real time, schedule building inspections and submit both residential and commercial building permit applications and payments.

Thank you all for your tireless dedication to a program that has benefited so many citizens!