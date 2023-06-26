PASADENA, Md. — Four individuals have been charged in connection with an assault that occurred in the 200 block of Kenwood Road on June 22, 2023.

According to a statement from the Anne Arundel County Police Department, officers responded to the scene at approximately 10:15 p.m. The suspects, two adults and two juveniles, allegedly assaulted three victims, including a 14-year-old minor, at their residence.

During the altercation, the adult male suspect, identified as 19-year-old Jonathan William Clutterbuck of Pasadena, punched an adult male victim in the face. The adult female victim was allegedly assaulted with a knife by 20-year-old Andrea Lynn Severn, also of Pasadena, resulting in a non-life-threatening injury to her neck.

The suspects fled the scene, but through investigation, officers were able to identify and charge all four individuals. In addition to Clutterbuck and Severn, a 15-year-old from Pasadena and a 15-year-old from Glen Burnie were also charged.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

