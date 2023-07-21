45-Year-Old Pedestrian Struck And Killed In Anne Arundel County

SEVERNA PARK, Md. — On July 20, 2023, at approximately 9:00 p.m., emergency personnel responded to a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian in the 800 block of Ritchie Highway in Severna Park.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the pedestrian, Jeffrey Scott Simmons, 45, of Severna Park, was in the travel portion of southbound Ritchie Highway when he was struck by a 2012 Toyota sedan. Simmons was wearing all dark, non-reflective clothing. He was transported to an area hospital by Anne Arundel County Fire Department and later pronounced deceased.

The driver of the 2012 Toyota sedan, an adult female from Arnold, Maryland, was not injured.

The crash is currently under investigation by the Anne Arundel County Police Department Traffic Safety Section.

