5-Year-Old Baylee Wroten To Compete In NAM Pageant For Little Miss Maryland

CALVERT COUNTY, Md. – Excitement is building as the National American Miss Pageant draws near, and the spotlight is shining on five-year-old Baylee Wroten, who will be competing for the title of Little Miss Maryland.

The NAM Pageant, which stands for National American Miss, is renowned for celebrating America’s greatness and fostering the development of young leaders through family-oriented activities.

Baylee, an outdoorsy youngster, who loves bugs, bikes, and Barbies, has been nominated for the prestigious pageant, which caters to girls between the ages of four and twenty-four in various divisions. If successful in the Little Miss Maryland category, Baylee will have the opportunity to represent her home state for the entire year and move on to the national pageant in Orlando, Florida.

The event is scheduled to take place at the Hyatt Regency Reston in Reston, Virginia, on August 11th. Baylee’s journey has already garnered tremendous support from family, friends, and well-wishers. People eager to show their support can contribute to Baylee’s chances of getting stage recognization by voting for her in the People’s Choice Award, with each vote costing a dollar.

Baylee Wroten

In an exclusive interview, Baylee shared that her favorite outfit is “the princess dresses” and that the best part of pageants is making friends.

Her mother, Elizabeth Wroten, emphasized that Baylee’s pageant experience has been a positive one. “The practice is nice. All the children and parents meet, but Baylee has always been a loving, open-armed baby, and this has given her something to look forward to,” said Wroten.

“We gave Baylee the option after the first call back that if this is what she wanted to do, we will be there with her, but if not, then no biggy, we will find something else, and she was all for it.”

For parents who might be starting their journey in the pageant world, Wroten had some words of wisdom. “Have fun with it and be proud, regardless of where your child goes, win or not,” she advised, emphasizing the importance of supporting children’s dreams and aspirations.

As the pageant date approaches, the Wroten family and their friends are eagerly looking forward to cheering on Baylee as she takes the stage in pursuit of the Little Miss Maryland title. For those interested in learning more about the NAM Pageant or supporting Baylee in the People’s Choice Award, additional information can be found on the official website www.namiss.com.

