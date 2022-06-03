WASHINGTON – Today, U.S. Senators Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin and Congressmen Steny H. Hoyer, Dutch Ruppersberger, John Sarbanes, Kweisi Mfume, Anthony G. Brown, Jamie Raskin, and David Trone (all D-Md.) announced $7,050,429 to support AmeriCorps’ service and volunteerism efforts in communities across Maryland.

These awards were funded by both the fiscal year 2022 Appropriations package and the American Rescue Plan which the lawmakers fought to pass. AmeriCorps members help make our communities stronger through initiatives to prepare students for academic success, repair homes, rebuild communities, protect the environment, foster economic opportunity, provide services for refugees and asylees, and more.

“AmeriCorps members play a vital role in Maryland – providing crucial assistance and care to communities across our state.

This investment will help advance their mission of meeting the critical needs of Marylanders and supporting organizations that are committed to strengthening our local communities.

We will continue working to support this program and secure additional federal funding to back its work for our communities for years to come,” said the lawmakers.

These awards will provide 11 Maryland community-based organizations with $4,078,863 in funding to support approximately 472 AmeriCorps members.

Additionally, the Maryland Governor’s Office on Service and Volunteerism will receive $2,971,566 in formula funding, which will be awarded to state organizations to support additional AmeriCorps members.

These grantees include:

Maryland Department of Natural Resources

The Literacy Lab

Habitat for Humanity of the Chesapeake, Inc.

CASA De Maryland, Inc.

Latin American Youth Center, Inc.

Frostburg State University

Civic Works, Inc.

International Rescue Committee, Inc.

The Maryland Institute

University of Maryland Baltimore County

Community Mediation Maryland, Inc.

AmeriCorps, the federal agency for volunteerism and national service, provides opportunities for Americans to serve their country domestically, address the nation’s most pressing challenges, improve lives and communities, and strengthen civic engagement.

Each year, the agency places more than 250,000 AmeriCorps members and AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers in intensive service roles and empowers millions more to serve as long-term, short-term, or one-time volunteers.