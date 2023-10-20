77-Year-Old Man Struck And Killed In Prince George's County

FORT WASHINGTON, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is actively investigating a fatal pedestrian collision in Fort Washington. The deceased pedestrian is identified as 77-year-old Foday Salim of Fort Washington.

On October 19, 2023, at approximately 7:00 am, officers responded to the 6800 block of Bock Road. The preliminary investigation revealed the driver of a sedan was traveling southbound on Bock Road, when for reasons under investigation, struck the pedestrian in the roadway.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased a short time later. The driver of the striking car remained on the scene.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device. Please refer to case number 23-0062189.