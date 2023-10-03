VALLEY LEE, Md. – On October 3, 2023, at approximately 3:15 p.m., emergency personnel responded to a possible fire explosion on Main Way Road near Lake Drive in Valley Lee. Crews arrived on the scene, where they found an 84-year-old female victim with burns on about 27% percent of her body including face, hairline, ears, and hands. A MEDEVAC was requested for the burn victim. No active fire was found upon arrival.

According to reports, the victim was attempting to light something with gasoline when the flames engulfed, causing the victim to go unconscious for a short period and suffer severe burns. The victim also suffers from dementia. Firefighters secured a landing zone in a field across from the old Second District Volunteer Fire Department located at 45245 Drayden Road. The burn victim was flown to Washington Hospital Center for treatment.

The State Fire Marshal was notified and requested to the scene.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

