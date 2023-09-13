99th Annual Charles County Fair Opens Tomorrow

LA PLATA, Md. – The 99th Charles County Fair is set to start tomorrow night and continue throughout the weekend. The gates will open at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 14, 2023, and visitors are encouraged to check out some of the new rides this year.

One of the highlights of the fair will be the 87th Queen Nicotine event, which will take place on Thursday, September 14th at 7:00 PM on the main stage. Attendees can witness the crowning of the next queen of the fair.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office will be present to direct traffic. Visitors are reminded to drive safely while attending the fair.

The Charles County Fair promises to be a fun-filled event for the whole family. Don’t miss out on the excitement!

ADMISSION

Age 11 and over: $10.00

Age 10 and under: Free

4 Day Passes: $25.00 All School Children admitted FREE on

Friday, September 15th from 9:00am to 5:00pm! Wristbands – $30.00/each – Valid Thursday & Sunday Only $5.00 Discount Coupon going home with Charles County Students the week of Sep. 11. 1 Coupon valid for 1 Wristband. Coupons can only be used to purchase Wristbands, not Valid for Single Ride Tickets or Main Gate Entry. Note: Additional Discount Coupons available on Charles County Fair Website and must be printed & presented at the Ticket Booth – Electronic copies WILL NOT be accepted Friday, Sep. 15 Kids/Students Fair Day Ride Special 10:00am-5:00pm – 1 Ticket per ride for All Rides for Kids/Students only. Regular Pricing after 5:00pm Ticket Special – Strip of 25 Single Ride Tickets for $20.00 Single Ride Tickets $1.00/each Each Ride requires 2 to 6 Tickets per Ride

SCHEDULE THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 14

4:00 p.m. Grounds Open To Public

5:00 p.m. Buildings Open to Public

4-H Livestock Skillathon Contest

4-H Sheep Show

7:00 p.m. Coronation, Queen Nicotina 86th

9:00 p.m. Band

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 15

8:30 a.m. 4-H Livestock Show (Swine, Beef, Goats)

9:00 a.m. Buildings Open

9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. School Children’s Day

Free Admission 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

10:00 a.m. Pet Show

10:00 a.m. 4-H Poultry Judging/Knowledge Contest

2:00 p.m. 4-H Horticulture Judging Contest

4-H Dog Knowledge Contest

2:00 p.m. 4-H Horsemanship Knowledge Contest

3:00 p.m. 4-H Rabbit Judging Contest

4:30 p.m. 4-H Rabbit Showmanship Contest

7:00 p.m. Horse Pull — Light Draft; Horse Pull — Heavy Draft

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

8:00 a.m. Adult Swine Show

9:00 a.m. Buildings Open

9:00 a.m. Baby Show

9:00 a.m. 4-H Dog Show

11:00 a.m. Adult Beef Show

1:00 p.m. 4-H Pretty Animal Contest

3:00 p.m. Children’s Pie Eating Contest

4:00 p.m. 4-H Livestock Auction

7:00 p.m. Lawnmower races

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 17

8:00 a.m. 4-H Horse Show (in Horse Show Ring)

9:00 a.m. Adult Sheep Show

10:00 a.m. Buildings Open

12:00 p.m. Adult Goat Show

1:00 p.m. Presentation of Queen and Court

1:00 p.m. Horse Pull – Mini Horse Teams: 34 inches & under, 38 inches & under

4:00 p.m. Presentation of 4-H Trophies

4:00 p.m. Charles County Fair Auction Glass Art & Wood Carvings

6:00 p.m. Exhibits & Livestock Released

7:00 p.m. Commercial Exhibit Buildings Close

Events and times subject to change!

Check out the Charles County Fair website for hours, directions, and ticket info: https://charlescountyfair.com/main-schedule/

