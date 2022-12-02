Abandoned Trailer Fire Under Investigation In Waldorf

Photo credit: Office of the State Fire Marshal

WALDORF, Md. – On December 1, 2022, at approximately 3:06 p.m., units responded to a fire in the 2000 block of Old Washington Road in Waldorf.

When units arrived, they found multiple trailers showing smoke and fire spreading to nearby structures. All occupants were able to exit the area safely with no injuries.

According to the State Fire Marshal report, the fire was discovered by A&B Trucking employees. The report indicates the fire originated inside an abandoned trailer.

The fire then consumed the abandoned trailer and an unused nearby shed.

It took approximately 50 firefighters roughly 25 minutes to control the fire. The estimated total loss is $10,000 in structural damage.

The preliminary cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6833.

We will provide any updates as they become available.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com