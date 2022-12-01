Firefighters Respond To Structure Fire Involving Multiple Mobile Homes In Waldorf

WALDORF, Md. – This afternoon first responders were called to the scene of a structure fire at 2720 Old Washington Road.

At approximately 3:07 p.m., fire and rescue personnel arrived on the scene to find at least three mobile homes showing smoke and fire spreading to nearby vehicles. A brush fire to the rear of the homes was also spreading to a shed the railroad tracks.

All searches of the home were negative and all occupants were evacuated before the arrival of any fire personnel.

The fire was under control in about 40 minutes.

Crews remained on the scene to assist with extension overhaul. No injuries have been reported at this time. SMECO has been requested to the scene to assist with securing the power to the homes.

We will continue to provide any additional updates that we receive.

All photos courtesy of the Charles County Volunteer Fire and Emergency Medical Services.

