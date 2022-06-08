STURGIS, MI – On June 4th, the Abbott Laboratories Corporation reopened their plant in Sturgis, Michigan after reaching an agreement with the FDA back in May. The organization hopes that getting this facility up and running again will ease the baby formula shortage.

The formula shortage, caused by a massive global supply chain crisis, has had severe negative impacts on both the United States and Canada. It got to the point where President Joe Biden was forced to invoke the Defense Production Act to bring in formula from overseas.

With the reopening of the Sturgis plant and the resumed production of new metabolic formula, the crisis could subside in the next two month or so.

For those who might not know this plant was temporarily closed back in February after an FDA inspection found that some of the formula made in the facility was contaminated by rare bacteria. This contamination may have even caused the deaths of at least two infants. Abbott has since denied responsibility for the incidents.

Relief will not come immediately and it will take some time before the new formula reaches store shelves.

According to a spokesperson for Abbott, “We understand the urgent need for formula, and our top priority is getting high-quality, safe formula into the hands of families across America.”