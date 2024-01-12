Accidental House Fire in Bryantown Causes $30,000 In Damages, Displaces Resident

BRYANTOWN, Md. — A house fire in Bryantown yesterday morning has been ruled accidental by the Office of the State Fire Marshal. The fire, which occurred in the 5600 block of Ted Bowling Road, resulted from a faulty flue pipe attached to a wood stove in the home.

On January 11, 2024, at approximately 9:06 a.m., firefighters arrived to find a single-story home with smoke showing from all four sides. Crews entered the home and located a fire in one room that extended into the attic. It took 30 firefighters 10 minutes to control the blaze.

The occupant of the home discovered the fire, which originated in the bedroom. The fire caused moderate damage, resulting in an estimated $25,000 loss to the structure and another $5,000 loss to the contents. The occupant was displaced due to the damage, and the American Red Cross has provided assistance. There were no injuries reported.

The Fire Marshal’s report noted that there were no smoke alarms present in the home.

Photos courtesy of the Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com