GREAT MILLS, Md – On November 26, 2023 at approximately 9:04 a.m., units responded to a reported shooting on Greens Crossing Court in Great Mills.

When units arrived on the scene they discovered the male victim accidentally shot himself in the abdomen while hunting.

The male victim was still in the wooded area when the shooting was reported. Units requested a MEDEVAC for the 59 year-old male patient.

Trooper 7 responded with an ETA of 13 minutes from the when the call was put out. EMS responded to the landing zone to meet Trooper 7 upon landing with the patient.

The patient was transported by Maryland State Trooper 7 to Capital Regional Hospital to be further treated for injuries.

We will provide updates as they become available.

Contact our news desk at News@thebaynet.com